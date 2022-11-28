Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra: How to get, price, features, more

Apple and Oceanic have teamed up to make Apple Watch Ultra an advanced dive computer with a new app that’s now available. It’s also user-friendly and works for snorkeling and surface swimming along with diving. Here’s how to get the Oceanic+ app, what features are included, pricing details, and more.
While Oceanic+ might sound like an app for serious divers, Oceanic highlights that it’s great for casual snorkeling or diving too and is “refreshingly easy to use.”
“The new Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra turns the watch you wear every day into a fully capable dive computer for recreational diving and snorkeling. It includes all the core features divers need, and is refreshingly easy to use.”
However, it also offers advanced features for seasoned divers like an advanced planner, built-in Variometer, decompression details, GPS-enhanced post-dive logbook, and more.
How to get the Oceanic+ Apple Watch Ultra dive app
- Here is the official Oceanic+ App Store listing
- The app is exclusively built for Apple Watch Ultra and requires watchOS 9.1 paired with an iPhone 8/SE gen 2 or later running iOS 16.1
- If you just search “Oceanic” in the App Store without the “+” you may see a different app as the top hit
- If you search on the App Store on Apple Watch Ultra, make sure to download “Oceanic+ Dive Computer App”
Oceanic+ dive app price
- Oceanic+ is a free download to try out many of the app’s features
- If you’d like all the advanced features, there are daily, monthly, and yearly plans
- $4.99/per day
- $9.99/per month
- $79.99/per year
- Family plan for up to 5 – $129.99/year
Oceanic+ free vs paid features
Here are the app’s main features, check out the chart below for everything that comes with the free vs paid version:
- Scuba, Snorkeling, & Surface Modes
- Pre-Dive Location Planner With Surface & Water Conditions
- No Deco Planner Calculates Dive, Depth & Duration
- Built-In Variometer, 3D Tilt Compensated Compass & More Tools
- Monitor Current Depth, Remaining Dive Time, & Ascent Rates
- Easy-To-Read Color-Coded Realtime Dive Parameters
- GPS Enhanced Post-Dive Logbook
- Personal Dive Stats
- Visual & Haptic Safety Warnings
- 7 Watch Face Complications
- Apple Watch Ultra and Oceanic+ work to dive to 40 meters/130 feet
For more on the Oceanic+ app, check out Apple’s launch announcement and our full coverage.
