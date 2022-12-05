Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 5 all-time lows at $99 off, AirPods Pro 2 $200, M1 MacBook Pro, more

We’re starting off another work week with a collection of the best Apple deals that Monday has to offer. Leading the way, new all-time lows have emerged on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at $99 off. Speaking of the best prices ever, a holiday-level discount has arrived on the new AirPods Pro 2 at $200 to complement some deep markdowns on refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models at up to $519 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 has never sold for less with $99 discounts

After an underwhelming Black Friday discount, a new all-time low is going live on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Right now, Amazon is stepping in to deliver the best prices ever starting at $500 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model in several styles, also matched at Best Buy. That’s down from the usual $599 going rate and undercutting our Thanksgiving Week mention by $49. It’s also $19 under the previous all-time low and delivering $99 in savings. That same discount applies to the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, as well.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 return to all-time low

After originally going live at this price over Thanksgiving Week, Amazon is offering another chance to lock-in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Dropping down to an all-time low at $200, this is only the second chance to save this much cash on the all-new additions to Apple’s true wireless earbuds stable. You would more regularly pay $249 with today’s $49 discount matching the all-time low for only the second time.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

M1 MacBook Pro sees $519 refurb discounts

Woot is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $850. Originally fetching $1,299, this is a new all-time low at $449 off. We last saw it on sale in June at $50 more, and this is a rare chance to save. You can also lock-in the elevated 512GB capacity at $980, down from its original $1,499 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $519 off.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the fall, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

