Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe chargers, now on sale from $30

After going on sale last month for Black Friday, Amazon today is back to offer holiday pricing on Apple’s lineup of MagSafe chargers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the official 15W MagSafe Charger at $30. You’d more regularly pay $39 with today’s offer marking a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities at a return to its previous Thanksgiving Week pricing. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

Also on sale ahead of the holiday season, Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $84.99. Normally fetching $99, this is one of the best prices to date at 15% off. While we saw it sell for $71 for a few days earlier in the fall, this is expected to be the best price cut of the holiday season here. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 14, 13, and 12 series handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live earlier this year that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $25

Into the second half of the work week, Amazon is now discounting official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases to some of the best prices to date. Arriving at new all-time lows or matching some of the best discounts yet, everything starts at $25 with free shipping across the board. Delivering cases for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find covers in more premium leather builds to its popular silicone cases to add a bit of color into your iPhone this spring as well as clear designs for showing off the smartphone’s own style. Spanning multiple colorways, too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot.

Put Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings

Joining all of this week’s other best Apple deals, Amazon is now offering the latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $399.99 shipped. Down from $499, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday discount, the second-best price at within $1 of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save thanks to stock shortages. Those who need cellular connectivity are also in luck with much of the same $99 discounts.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

