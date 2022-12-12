MacBook Air and iPad Pro with OLED displays still planned for 2024, report says

Apple is set to introduce a trio of new products that use OLED displays in 2024. According to a new report from reliable analyst Ross Young, Apple is planning new versions of the MacBook Air, the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that all adopt OLED display technology.

This is the second time Young has made these claims, signaling that his sources continue to indicate that Apple’s plans are moving ahead on schedule. Apple’s plans to transition the iPad lineup to OLED have also been reported several times in the past from other sources.

As we’ve explained in the past, the current mini-LED tech used by Apple is an alternative to OLED. It is better in some ways and worse in others. Mini-LED screens are made up of thousands of small LEDs arranged in multiple dimming zones. Mini-LED displays can reach higher brightness than OLED displays, but local dimming is still not as accurate as on OLED. OLED displays also suffer from burn-in.

While he doesn’t mention it this time, Young has previously reported that the iPad Pro and MacBook Air will use OLED display technology referred to as “tandem stack.” This technology can increase brightness, improve the longevity of the display, and reduce power consumption by around 30% compared to traditional OLED panels. These devices are also rumored to feature variable refresh rate displays to further improve efficiency.

While this transition is still two years away, it’s good to see Apple’s plans to more broadly adopt OLED displays advancing. The switch to OLED displays will be most notable on the 11-inch iPad Pro and the MacBook Air, both of which currently use LCD panels. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, however, uses mini-LED display technology.

It’s also interesting that Young believes the MacBook Air with an OLED display will feature a 13.3-inch screen size. With the redesigned MacBook Air that was released this year, Apple increased the device’s screen size to 13.6 inches.

One possibility is that the MacBook with an OLED display isn’t actually branded as a “MacBook Air.” It could be that this device is simply a “MacBook” or that Apple has broader plans to shake up the MacBook lineup.

What do you think of these rumors? Are you looking forward to Apple moving more of its products to OLED? Let us know down in the comments.

