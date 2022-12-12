Sonos rolling out Trueplay EQ tuning support for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Sonos first launched its custom EQ software called Trueplay back in 2015 which has evolved over the years to dial in the best acoustic performance based on the room you’re using the speakers. After a curious delay, the Sonos app now appears to support using an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro to configure Trueplay.

The Sonos Roam and Move include automatic Trueplay – the ability to use the custom and automatic EQ without any additional hardware. But the majority of the Sonos lineup needs a compatible iOS device to use the feature.

Interestingly, Sonos didn’t launch an update alongside the debut of the iPhone 14 lineup to allow customers to use Trueplay, meaning you’d have to use an iPhone 13 or earlier. When trying to access Trueplay on the latest iPhone, an error screen appeared saying “Trueplay tuning coming soon”.

In what appears to be a server-side update, 9to5Mac reader Steve G spotted the feature working on his iPhone 14 with the Sonos app today.

We’ve also been able to confirm the feature is working on an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Sonos’ support document still lists iPhone 14/14 Pro and the iPad 10 Trueplay support as “Coming soon” so the capability may be rolling out in phases. We’ve reached out to Sonos asking about more details on the updated support.

Are you seeing Trueplay working with your iPhone 14? Let us know in the comments!

Woohoo! @Sonos Trueplay tuning has finally come to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models! pic.twitter.com/7V1GKpskaH — Steve Guttbinder (@sguttbinder) December 12, 2022

Thanks, Steve!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: