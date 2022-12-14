iOS 16.3 beta 1 rolling out today as we await these new iPhone features

Just one day after the release of iOS 16.2 with a slew of new features, Apple is once again starting the beta testing process. iOS 16.3 beta 1 is rolling out to developers today. We’re still waiting to find out what’s new, but there are a number of features that Apple has already announced, but not yet released.

iOS 16.3 beta 1

iOS 16.3 beta 1 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. There is no public beta of iOS 16.3 available yet, but we’d expect it to be released later this week or sometime next week.

As for what’s new in iOS 16.3, we aren’t quite sure yet. We’ll have to get the update installed on our devices to dig into the changes. There are, however, a handful of features that Apple has announced but not yet released, as well as features in development under the hood that aren’t yet available.

The highlights include:

Apple Card Savings Account

Apple Pay Later

Security Keys for Apple ID

Apple Music Classical

Custom Accessibility Mode

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud beyond the United States

Alongside iOS 16.3 beta 1, Apple has also released the following updates:

iPadOS 16.3 beta 1

watchOS 9.3 beta 1

macOS 13.2 beta 1

tvOS 16.3 beta 1

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is targeting a release date of sometime in February or early March. Ahead of today’s release of iOS 16.3 beta 1 to developers, 9to5Mac had seen a big spike in our analytics data for iOS 16.3.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.3 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.3 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

