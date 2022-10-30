iOS 16.2 set for mid-December release, iOS 16.3 in February/March

Apple this week launched the first betas of its next round of software updates, including iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. A new report from Bloomberg today indicates that Apple is currently targeting a release date to the public sometime in mid-December for these updates.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says while Apple is done with hardware releases for the year, it still has more software updates on the way. “The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, which began beta testing this past week, should be released around mid-December,” Gurman says in today’s newsletter.

Gurman also notes that Apple is targeting a release date of sometime between early February and the beginning of March for iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.3:

I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March.

iOS 16.2 includes a handful of changes, including the new Freeform collaboration app that Apple first showed off at WWDC. Here’s a rundown of what’s new:

As of right now, iOS 16.2 is available to developer and public beta testers.

