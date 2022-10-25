Apple to let users keep Live Activities updated more frequently with iOS 16.2

With the official release of iOS 16.1 this week, Apple introduced Live Activities – a new way for third-party apps to provide useful information right on the iPhone lock screen or Dynamic Island. With the iOS 16.2 beta, which was released to developers on Tuesday, the company is working to let users choose to keep Live Activities updated more frequently.

The new option, which is not yet enabled in iOS 16.2 beta 1, will provide “More Frequent Updates” for Live Activities. Code seen by 9to5Mac confirms that when this option is enabled, Live Activities (and consequently Dynamic Island interactions) will request updates at shorter intervals to show “more real time information.”

At the same time, the same message found in the code warns that enabling More Frequent Updates for Live Activities will also drain the iPhone’s battery faster. Here’s what the message says:

More Frequent Updates Allowing more frequent updates lets you see more real time information, but can drain your battery faster.

Once available, the new option will be accessible to users in the Settings app. Having more frequent updates can be extremely useful for some apps like Flighty, which now has a Live Activity to show details about an upcoming flight. Delivery and ride apps should also benefit from this option. Presumably Apple will make the feature public before the official release of iOS 16.2.

What’s new with iOS 16.2?

iOS 16.2 comes with some other new features. The update introduces the Freeform app, which was announced back in June at WWDC 2022. Freeform allows users to write and draw together in a collaborative canvas. For iPad users, iPadOS 16.2 enables support for an external display with Stage Manager.

Also coming with iOS 16.2 is a new option to send feedback to Apple when Emergency SOS is mistakenly triggered on the iPhone, plus a new, more reliable architecture for the Home app.

The update is now available for developers and is expected to be released soon for users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program. There’s no word on when it will become available to the public.

Spot any other changes in today’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: