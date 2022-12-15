New MacBook Air with 15.5-inch display rumored for spring 2023 launch

A handful of rumors over the last year have said that Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook Air to coexist alongside the current 13-inch model. Now, reliable analyst Ross Young says that the new 15-inch MacBook Air will begin panel production in the first quarter of 2023, suggesting that it could launch sometime in the spring.

15-inch MacBook Air getting closer to launch

Young as well as Bloomberg have previously reported on the possibility of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Bloomberg, in particular, previously pointed to a potential launch in the spring of next year. Young’s latest report that panel production is expected to begin in Q1 lines up with the possibility of a spring release date.

Today’s report from Young also more specifically indicates that the new MacBook Air will feature a 15.5-inch display size. This means Apple would have two MacBook Air sizes available at 13.6 inches and 15.5 inches. Apple used to offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, 11 inches and 13 inches, but it eventually simplified the lineup to get rid of the smaller option.

Alongside the larger-screened MacBook Air, Bloomberg reported in June that Apple is also developing a 12-inch MacBook. This machine, however, is not slated for a launch until sometime at the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ve been calling on Apple to make a larger-screened version of the MacBook Air for a long time. Earlier this year, I penned a piece calling on Apple to make a 16-inch MacBook Air. As I wrote at the time:

If there was ever a time for Apple to shake up the MacBook Air form factor, it seems like now is that time. We’re in the midst of the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon processors, which has allowed Apple to dramatically redesign and improve products such as the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro.

Offering the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes lines up with the strategy Apple employs for the MacBook Air, which is available in 14-inch and 16-inch form factors. With the advent of Apple Silicon, it’s easier for the company to expand its MacBook lineup and that’s exactly what seems to be happening based on these rumors.

What do you think: should Apple make a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon inside? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: