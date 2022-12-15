Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off, Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $22, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with a $499 discount going live on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Then go check out this collection of Siri-enabled Philips Hue smart bulbs from $22 which are joined by winter discounts on ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats from $169. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off

Through the end of the day, Woot is now marking down a collection of certified refurbished MacBooks and iPads to some of the best prices ever. Shipping is free for Prime members as we’ve come to expect, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick puts Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro in the spotlight, discounting cellular configurations starting at $800 for the 128GB capacity. That’s down from the original $1,299 going rate, a new all-time low, and $499 in savings. There are also higher-end models at up to $1,299 off.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro provides the one of the most compelling experiences yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs, delivering an extra 15% in savings across a wide range of gear for your smart home setup. Just clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings to lock-in the savings, of which shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings.

Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Plus, shop more from $22 right here.

ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats see winter discounts

Cold winter weather is finally beginning to roll in across much of the country and to help keep your space comfortable over the next few months, Amazon is now discounting the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat to $229. As one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the fall, this is down from the usual $250 going rate and coming within $10 of the Black Friday mention last month. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a four-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past.

Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before, though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

