Here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories of 2022 after reviewing 40 great products

A range of innovative new Apple accessories have launched this year and I’ve been able to put over 40 of them through their paces. From products for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories from 2022.

Everything on the list below I’ve personally tested and found to be consistently useful and durable – particularly after the novelty of a new accessory has worn off.

My 8 favorite Apple accessories of 2022

Even with fantastic products, I usually have a few constructive pieces of criticism but that’s not the case here. After a year of use, I still can’t think of any way to improve the 3-in-1 travel charger, mophie really knocked it out of the park.

It seamlessly charges up iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with official MagSafe 15W power for iPhone. It’s got a premium, portable design, thoughtful travel case, and everything you need is included – looking at you Apple MagSafe Duo – making it the quintessential travel charger for Apple users.

The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger is available at Apple and direct from mophie with the latter usually offering 20% off.

Check out my full review for more details.

With a slick design offering great form and function, I think the Moft Flash will be a hit for almost anyone who likes using a MagSafe wallet with iPhone. It’s become my favorite with a smart blend of form and function.

Super slim bi-fold design

MagSafe connectivity with built-in stand

Easy access to cards or to show ID/use NFC

Durability has been good over the three months I’ve been using this

Great price at $34.99

You can pick up any of the four colors direct from Moft or the black or blue versions on Amazon.

Read all about Moft Flash in my full review.

This has become my favorite at-home charger for my iPhone and Apple Watch. I kind of think of it as a beautiful, compact sculpture that happens to power up your iPhone and Apple Watch. It looks great in any space you put it.

Official MFi-certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone

Integrated Apple Watch charger

All metal and glass design

Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included) 30W power adapter required (sold separately)

Super solid build weighing in at 1.98 pounds (900 grams)

Priced at $149.99

The one downside here is you need to provide or buy your own 30W power adapter. But if you’re looking for a premium MagSafe charger for your home, this is it.

You can pick up the Nomad Base One Max direct from Nomad in three available colors.

Read more in my full review.

Twelve South launched another great product at the end of the year, expanding its HoverBar lineup. The new HoverBar Tower comes with a sturdy base so you can float your iPad safely almost anywhere at whatever angle you need.

Delivers hands-free use for iPad mini up to the 12.9″ iPad Pro (iPhones too)

Lets you achieve almost any angle

Solid build quality with secure grip for iPad

Priced at $129.95

You can pick up the HoverBar Tower direct from Twelve South, at Amazon, and Apple.

Here’s my full review for more details and pictures.

Moft’s design here is the most clever I’ve seen for an iPad folio offering up multiple stand options. The most interesting is an elevated stand mode that pops up your iPad almost 4″ high.

Four iPad stands in a super lightweight folio

Soft and durable vegan leather finish

Valuable for travel or at home/office

Priced at $39.99 (iPad mini) $59.99 (iPad Pro 11″ and iPad Air), $69.99 (iPad Pro 12.9″)

You can pick up the Moft Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, or mini now direct from the company. Learn more about the Moft Float Folio in my full review.

Whether you need just a little extra storage with a smaller capacity or the max 1TB JetDrive, this MacBook Pro flush SD card is a super handy accessory.

From the super convenient form factor to dust, water, and shock resistance, plus a generous 5-year warranty, it’s easy to recommend the JetDrive Lite 330 as long as you’re fine with the 75-95 MB/s speeds.

Half-size SD card fits perfectly flush in MacBook Pro

Capacities from 128GB to 1TB

Dust, water, and shock-resistant

95 MB/s write and 75 MB/s read speeds

5-year warranty

Price: Usually $38-$190

Check out more in my full review.

Insta360 made the jump into webcams this year and the Link 4K is an impressive piece of hardware. If you want a dedicated hi-res webcam packed with useful features that goes beyond what iPhone can do with Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura, Link is worth the price.

Super-sharp 4K resolution

3-axis gimbal

Superior AI auto-tracking

Portrait, DeskView, Overhead, and Whiteboard modes

Fine-grain image and camera control

Compact design with handy clip or thread option to mount

A step above Apple’s Continuity Camera

USB-C connectivity

Price: Usually from $299

The Insta360 Link 4K webcam is available direct from the company as well as Insta360’s Amazon storefront.

Here’s my full review for an in-depth look.

Nomad’s simple and smart design here is such a delight with the hand feel and the added AirTag support.

If you’ve got an Apple TV with the 2nd gen Siri Remote, I can’t recommend the Leather Cover more highly. Being something you use frequently, the Leather Cover offers a 10/10 experience when you’re using it daily and makes it easy to find when you – or someone else – have lost it.

You can pick up the Leather Cover direct from Nomad and check out more thoughts from me on it in my full review.

Favorite Apple accessories – What do you think?

Have you been using one of the accessories above? Or have something you love that wasn’t on the list? Share your thoughts in the comments 🤓.

Thanks for checking out my favorite Apple accessories!

