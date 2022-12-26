TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max

After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…

Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a celebration today marking the start of mass production of 3nm process chips in its home country of Taiwan. The company’s “Fab 18” plant to start the manufacturing of the latest and greatest chip tech is in Southern Taiwan Science Park, Tainan.

As it happens, it’s strange for TSMC to have a ceremony like this and analysts think the company is hoping it helps with concerns about its recent investments in the US. Those plans more than tripled recently from $12 billion to $40 billion for its Arizona facilities.

“Market analysts speculate that the company is holding the ceremony to publicize its intention to keep using Taiwan as a hub for research, development and production, despite its overseas investments.”

Apple currently calls its A16 a 4nm chip, although TSMC really considers it an enhanced 5nm chip. The first 3nm chips to arrive in Apple products are expected to be Macs with the M2 Pro and Max in 2023.

TSMC’s Arizona plants will eventually produce 3nm chips as well (after starting with 4nm), but the company’s Taiwan plants are expected to produce the leading-edge tech first. 2nm mass production is expected to start as soon as 2025.

