$48 Apple Watch Ultra clone is 'designed with perfection' so you can 'explore the un-explored'

Michael Potuck

Dec. 27th 2022 12:07 pm PT

Apple Watch Ultra clone
0 Comments

The next Apple clone has arrived, this time a carbon copy of the company’s Ultra wearable. What may be most laughable are the bold claims that the $48 copycat has been “designed with perfection” so you can “explore the un-explored” and “out perform your sport.”

Indian tech company Pebble (not that Pebble) is the one making this Apple Watch Ultra clone – among a variety of other explicitly copied smartwatches.

Pebble went for an epic name for its Ultra, the “Cosmos Engage” which you definitely won’t get mixed up with its Apple Watch Series 8 clone, the “Frost.”

Pebble has the Ultra clone listed at the equivalent of ~$48 with a “Coming Soon” button on the product page – which it says is a 47% discount.

Many of the product images appear to be ripped straight from Apple and watchOS 9. While others have been poorly modified.

Pebble is promising the moon here with the Cosmos Engage. It’s “designed with perfection” with an “all metal shock-proof casing” so you can “explore the un-explored” and “out perform your sport.”

Cosmos Engage claimed features

  • 1.95 IPS display with always-on
  • 600 Nits brightness
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Blood oxygen monitoring
  • AI voice assistant
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Wireless charging
  • 5-day battery life
  • IP67 dust and water resistance
  • 1-year replacement guarantee
  • Adventure awaits 😅

One of my favorite features is the “stylish strap” which allows you to “better your looks” and “never looked back.”

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

