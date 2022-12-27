Top iPhone 14 Pro features to check out and customize

Just get a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max? Read on for a look at some of the best features to test out and customize on your new device including the always-on display, enabling the full 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, and more.

If you were able to get an iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max for the holidays, consider yourself lucky as the device has seen low availability.

The Pro models set themselves apart from the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with the new Dynamic Island, 48MP main camera, always-on display, and more.

Top iPhone 14 Pro features

Always-on display

iPhone 14 Pro is Apple’s first smartphone to offer an always-on display. It’s customizable with Lock Screen widgets, and starting with iOS 16.2 you can also choose if you want a colored background and notifications to show up or not for the always-on mode.

Use the full power of the 48MP main camera

Shooting with the full 48MP resolution main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro isn’t something you’ll want to do all the time with a single image ranging from 75 to 100MB+ in size. That’s why the default is set to taking 12MP images.

But when you want to capture the most amount of detail possible – allowing for impressive crops – using the full power of the main iPhone 14 Pro camera is key.

Seeing rough battery life?

Particularly when you’ve got a new device you might see what feels like worse battery life than expected. However, that doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with your iPhone 14 Pro. Here’s what could be happening and some tips to reduce the battery drain without having to buy a power bank.

Dynamic Island

The Dynamic island supports a wide range of native iOS 16 features along with third-party support. Here’s what’s supported directly through iOS:

System alerts and notifications:

Incoming call

AirPods connected

Face ID

Apple Pay

CarKey

AirDrop

Watch unlock

Low battery

Charging

Silent switch ON/OFF

NFC interactions

AirPlay

Focus changes

Shortcuts

Airplane mode/no data alert

SIM card alerts

Accessories connect

Find My

Live Activities:

Ongoing call

SharePlay

Music/Now playing apps

Timer

Maps directions

Voice memos

Screen Recording

Personal Hotspot

Microphone indicator

Camera indicator

Support for third-party apps via API

Now Playing:

Spotify

Stitcher

Audible

Amazon Music

NPR One

Overcast

Pandora

YouTube Music

SoundCloud

CallKit:

WhatsApp

Google Voice

Instagram

Skype

Emergency SOS via satellite

Run into trouble with your new iPhone?

In case you run into an issue where you need to force restart your iPhone 14 Pro, we’ve got a detailed guide on what to do.

Thanks for checking out our guide on the top iPhone 14 Pro features! Have a feature you love that we didn’t mention? Share your ideas in the comments!

