How to customize your iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2

Michael Potuck

- Dec. 15th 2022 2:43 pm PT

Customize iPhone always-on display
7 Comments

Apple introduced its first smartphone with an always-on display with the iPhone 14 Pro. Now with iOS 16.2, users get flexibility with the feature to make it more subtle. Here’s how to customize iPhone always-on display.

While the iPhone 14 Pro gaining an always-on display has been welcome overall, some have felt it’s a bit much with colored wallpapers plus notifications.

With iOS 16.2, Apple has pleased those looking for customization as you can opt to disable the wallpaper and notifications for the always-on display. That results in a more subtle – and Android-like – always-on experience.

  1. Make sure you’ve updated to iOS 16.2
  2. On your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max open the Settings app
  3. Swipe down and choose Display & Brightness
  4. Swipe down and tap Always On Display
  5. Underneath the main toggle, now you can turn off your wallpaper and/or notifications

Here’s how the process looks to customize iPhone always-on display:

Customize iPhone always-on display 1

As a reminder, per Apple, no matter how you customize the always-on feature, the display will go completely dark if:

  • Your iPhone is lying face down 
  • Your iPhone is in your pocket or bag
  • Sleep Focus is on
  • Low Power Mode is on
  • Your iPhone is connected to CarPlay
  • You’re using Continuity Camera
  • You haven’t used your iPhone for a while (your iPhone learns your activity patterns and turns the display off and on accordingly, including if you set up an alarm or sleep schedule)
  • Your iPhone detects that you moved away from it with a paired Apple Watch (Always-On display will turn on when your Apple Watch is close to your iPhone again)

