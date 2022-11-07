PSA: You’re already running out of time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro for the holidays

On Sunday, Apple issued a rare update to investors and consumers, warning that ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China will have a major impact on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability through the holiday shopping period.

As it turns out, a look at Apple’s quoted delivery times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max show that shipments are already delayed until mid-December across the board…

iPhone 14 Pro delays

In its announcement yesterday, Apple explained that its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max factory in Zhengzhou, China, is operating “at significantly reduced capacity” due to COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

Apple added that it continues to see strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but that shipments will be lower than previously forecasted and “customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.” Apple is “working closely” with its suppliers to “return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

Notably, these delays and COVID-19 restrictions come as we quickly approach the important holiday shopping season. In fact, if you’re planning on buying an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for someone as a gift this year, you need to place the order as soon as possible.

A quick check of Apple’s Online Store shows that every iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configuration is currently backordered until December 8 through December 14. This means that if you place an order today, you’ll be cutting it close if you want to take delivery before the holiday gift-giving season begins.

As far as in-store availability is concerned, supply is equally as constrained there. Most major metro areas appear to have little-to-no iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max stock available. In some areas, the only models that are available are the highest-end configurations with 1TB of storage. You can check availability from major carriers in the US here:

9to5Mac’s Take

This is pretty much a “worst-case scenario” for Apple. The company had already told investors that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand is exceeding expectations. That, of course, is a good thing if you can keep up with that demand… but it looks like Apple will be unable to do so through the holiday season.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are more widely available than the Pro models, but from an investor’s point of view, it’s not a good thing to have people wanting to buy the more expensive models and being unable to do so because of supply constraints.

