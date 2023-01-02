Samsung gives 5K Studio Display competition, somehow includes 4K webcam unlike Apple

Samsung announced its new lineup of monitors at CES this morning. Two of the most exciting models for Mac users include the company’s first 5K monitor, the ViewFinity S9 with a slick design not unlike Apple’s Studio Display but with even more features and a new 27-inch version of the popular Smart Monitor M8.

Samsung says its latest external monitors are designed to “deliver unmatched image quality and a range of innovative features for people looking to work, play and live through their monitor

display.”

Built for creative pros and definitely aiming to compete with Apple’s Studio Display, the new 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (pictured above) is Samsung’s first 5K monitor.

ViewFinity S9 specs

27-inch 5K panel (5120 x 2880)

99% DCI-P3

Built-in color calibration engine

Average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy

USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity

Matte display finish

Built-in 4K webcam

Samsung Smart Hub

Pricing and launch details haven’t been shared yet. Stay tuned as we’ll let you know as soon as we learn more. We’re definitely excited to test this monitor out!

Smart Monitor M8 27-inch

The Smart Monitor M8 originally launched as a 32-inch monitor and it’s a great all-around performer. We featured it in our round-up of best 4K displays for Mac for a while.

Now Samsung is going to launch a 27-inch version of the same monitor. It’s got a clean iMac-like design, an impressive feature set, and should be even more affordable than the 32-inch version.

Specs

USB-C with up to 65W charging

4K 3840 x 2160 resolution

32-inch panel

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking

400 nits brightness

99% sRGB

4ms response time

Built-in 2.2 channel speakers

Available in white, blue, green, and pink

Slim bezels and overall slim design

Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2

Price: MSRP $699-$729, often available for less

We don’t have availability and pricing details yet for the 27-inch variant but the 32-inch is available direct from Samsung and Amazon with the white version normally going for $699.99 (or less) and the colored variants selling for $729.99 (or less).

