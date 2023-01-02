Samsung gives 5K Studio Display competition, somehow includes 4K webcam unlike Apple

Samsung announced its new lineup of monitors at CES this morning. Two of the most exciting models for Mac users include the company’s first 5K monitor, the ViewFinity S9 with a slick design not unlike Apple’s Studio Display but with even more features and a new 27-inch version of the popular Smart Monitor M8.
Samsung says its latest external monitors are designed to “deliver unmatched image quality and a range of innovative features for people looking to work, play and live through their monitor
display.”
Built for creative pros and definitely aiming to compete with Apple’s Studio Display, the new 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (pictured above) is Samsung’s first 5K monitor.
ViewFinity S9 specs
- 27-inch 5K panel (5120 x 2880)
- 99% DCI-P3
- Built-in color calibration engine
- Average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy
- USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
- Matte display finish
- Built-in 4K webcam
- Samsung Smart Hub
Pricing and launch details haven’t been shared yet. Stay tuned as we’ll let you know as soon as we learn more. We’re definitely excited to test this monitor out!
Smart Monitor M8 27-inch
The Smart Monitor M8 originally launched as a 32-inch monitor and it’s a great all-around performer. We featured it in our round-up of best 4K displays for Mac for a while.
Now Samsung is going to launch a 27-inch version of the same monitor. It’s got a clean iMac-like design, an impressive feature set, and should be even more affordable than the 32-inch version.
Specs
- USB-C with up to 65W charging
- 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 32-inch panel
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDR10 support
- Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking
- 400 nits brightness
- 99% sRGB
- 4ms response time
- Built-in 2.2 channel speakers
- Available in white, blue, green, and pink
- Slim bezels and overall slim design
- Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2
- Price: MSRP $699-$729, often available for less
We don’t have availability and pricing details yet for the 27-inch variant but the 32-inch is available direct from Samsung and Amazon with the white version normally going for $699.99 (or less) and the colored variants selling for $729.99 (or less).
Check out our full round-up of the top monitors for Mac:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.