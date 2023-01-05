Apple Fitness+ adds kickboxing workouts and sleep meditation sessions, announces new season of Time to Walk guests

Apple today announced an expansion to the content offering of its video workout service Apple Fitness+. Beginning from Monday, Fitness+ adds kickboxing as a new workout type.

Kickboxing workouts will be led by Fitness+ trainers Jamie-Ray Hartshorne and new team member Nez Dally. Apple announced a new season of Time to Walk guests, and a new category of meditation sessions – sleep.

Kickboxing sessions will be available in ten, twenty, and thirty minute durations. Each workout will include several rounds of moves, followed by a final round combining all the different moves that were performed in the workout, with an aim to build up full-body fitness.

The Sleep theme is the latest addition to Fitness+ collection of Meditation sessions. New sleep meditations will be added on a weekly basis.

A new season of Time to Walk kicks off with guests including actor Jamie Lee Curtis, talk-show host Amber Ruffin, actor Jason Segel, chef Jose Andres and actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (recently Emmy nominated for her work in hit comedy series Abbott Elementary). The Artists Spotlight workout series is adding a new playlist centered on songs from Beyonce’s newest album, Renaissance.

In addition to aforementioned Nez Dally, the Fitness+ roster is also expanding later in January with two additional new trainers: Brian Cochrane and Jenn Lau. Cochrane will focus on high-intensity interval training and Lau will lead strength workouts.

Until recently, Fitness+ required users to wear an Apple Watch, as it tightly integrated metrics and Activity rings goals into the experience. But as of iOS 16, the Fitness+ service is available to anyone with an iPhone, through the Fitness app.

Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. You can also get Fitness+ as part of the Apple One Premier bundle plan.

