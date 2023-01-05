Kensington unveils the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 5th 2023 5:00 am PT

Kensington Quiet Mechanical Keyboard
Kensington announced its latest products at CES this year, with the most compelling new product for Mac users being the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. The company also highlighted its recent Thunderbolt 4 dock and USB-C portable dock with built-in Qi charging.

MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard

Kensington says its new keyboard is “designed for use by professionals who utilize their computers in noise-sensitive environments” and features “high-precision, QuietType keys that are quieter than the level of normal conversation or background music, and provide excellent performance and a tactile feel that greatly improves typing accuracy and speed.”

Specs and features

  • Almost Silent QuietType Keys – Engineered with Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Switches and sound dampening pads (<55db) to ensure a responsive and quiet typing experience, the keyboard gives users the ability to type with confidence and peace-of-mind, knowing that they are not distracting others or impacting online or in-person meetings.
  • Comfortable and Durable – The ergonomic design, which includes dual-position feet and a gel wrist rest, supports all-day comfort and productivity. The aluminum frame, high-quality laser-etched ABS keycaps, and a sealed IPX4-certified spill-proof design, ensures years of reliable operation even under heavy usage. Designed to meet MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids, users can wipe-down the keyboard with common household disinfectants without degrading the appearance or impacting the use of the keyboard. 
  • Adjustable White Backlight – Adaptable to any environment, the keyboard allows users to easily adjust the brightness of the backlight based on the time of day or need. Backlit by a white LED, the solution delivers a professional illumination that is not distracting to the user or those around them. The built-in rechargeable battery delivers an impressively long battery life (90+ hours), even when keeping the backlight at 100%.
  • Enhances Productivity – Built-in meeting controls provide convenient camera and audio controls to simplify and optimize the virtual meeting experience when using popular conferencing applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. In addition, four reprogrammable hot keys offer quick access to additional shortcuts for Windows and macOS, and optional Kensington Konnect™ software enables users to program additional keys, create macros, adjust key mappings, manage profiles, and more – further enhancing productivity and ease-of-use.
  • Designed for Busy Professionals – Built for productivity, the keyboard provides a truly quiet typing experience, n-key roll over (NKRO), and universal compatibility for macOS, to maximize productivity and minimize distractions.

Kensington is planning to launch the new mechanical keyboard in “late Q1.”

Along with the QuietType Pro, the company unveiled the H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset.

Recent releases from Kensington

Kensington also highlighted its recent releases like the SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Dock with Qi Charging and the SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

