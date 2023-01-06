Friday’s best deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $21, Anker New Year’s sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live as we head into the weekend. Kicking things off are a collection of official Apple iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases at some of the best prices ever starting from $21. Then go check out all of the popular gear in Anker’s New Year’s Sale while it is marking down iPhone accessories starting at $13. And if your smart home could use some love in 2023, LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb is a steal at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases from $21

Ending the work week, Amazon is now offering iPhone 13 series owners a chance to outfit their handset with a new official case. Delivering some of the best discounts ever across Apple’s assortment of iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, pricing starts at $21 and comes backed by free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering cases for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find covers in more premium leather builds to its popular silicone cases to add a bit of color into your iPhone this spring as well as clear designs for showing off the smartphone’s own style. Spanning multiple colorways, too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot.

Anker ends week with New Year’s sale on iPhone gear from $13

Anker today is closing out the work week by launching something of a late New Year’s sale, discounting a collection of its popular gear. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or on orders over $25. Amongst a collection of iPhone and Android essentials, upgrades for the workstation, and more, our top pick has the popular Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable marked down to $17.59. You’d more regularly pay $22, with today’s offer marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in months at 20% off. This is $1 under our previous mention and one of the first times in ages that we’ve seen all eight of the colorways on sale together.

Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. This has been the Lightning cable I rely on day after day, and has been a stable in my everyday carry for years now. The quality still remains unmatched, making today’s discount even better.

Just $25 scores you LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $25. Down from the usual $50 price tag you’ll normally pay, today’s offer stacks up to a new all-time low. The 32% discount beats our previous mention by $6 and even manages to undercut the holiday pricing by $1, too. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups right out of the box. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office.

