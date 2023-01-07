9to5Mac Happy Hour 415: New HomeKit architecture paused, 2023 Apple rumors, AR headset details

Benjamin and Zac start the new year off with Jeff Pu reporting on Apple’s upcoming product roadmap, from iPhone 15 to Apple Watch to AirPods. The Information has a big story about the latest tech specs of the Apple AR/VR headset. Plus, Apple announces price increases for iPhone battery replacement and the new HomeKit architecture rollout is paused, for now.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
Read More
- Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release
- Apple mixed reality headset may require AirPods for audio, H2 chip includes secret low-latency mode
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumored to feature 48MP rear camera, just like Pro models
- Jeff Pu: Apple Watch Ultra to get larger display with Micro LED technology in 2024
- Apple reportedly working on ‘AirPods Lite’ to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds
- Apple raising prices of its battery replacement service for older iPhone models
