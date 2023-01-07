9to5Mac Happy Hour 415: New HomeKit architecture paused, 2023 Apple rumors, AR headset details

Seth Kurkowski

- Jan. 7th 2023 11:08 am PT

Benjamin and Zac start the new year off with Jeff Pu reporting on Apple’s upcoming product roadmap, from iPhone 15 to Apple Watch to AirPods. The Information has a big story about the latest tech specs of the Apple AR/VR headset. Plus, Apple announces price increases for iPhone battery replacement and the new HomeKit architecture rollout is paused, for now.

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

