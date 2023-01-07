9to5Mac Happy Hour 415: New HomeKit architecture paused, 2023 Apple rumors, AR headset details

Benjamin and Zac start the new year off with Jeff Pu reporting on Apple’s upcoming product roadmap, from iPhone 15 to Apple Watch to AirPods. The Information has a big story about the latest tech specs of the Apple AR/VR headset. Plus, Apple announces price increases for iPhone battery replacement and the new HomeKit architecture rollout is paused, for now.

Sponsored by Private Internet Access: Right now, go to PIAVPN.com/happyhour to get a whopping 82% off your VPN service… PLUS, four free months with a two-year plan!

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: