Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset development behind schedule, expect late fall release

After years of speculation, it seems like 2023 is finally the time for the official reveal of the first Apple AR/VR headset. But exactly when this year remains unclear.

The latest schedule according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly sets the headset up for a late fall release window. Kuo says software development tools and ongoing drop testing issues mean the device is unlikely to be announced until the spring or summer (WWDC?), with a late fall release on the cards.

Previously, Kuo had predicted a January media event for the headset. But his latest tweets indicate that Apple is still working on finishing the software tooling so that developers can make apps for the new platform.

That being said, this is not necessarily a roadblock to an announcement. Apple could always unveil the headset earlier and make developer tools available at a later date. (Recall the Apple Watch was first announced at a media event in September 2014; a watchOS developer SDK was published a couple months later. The Apple Watch ultimately went on sale in April 2015.)

Perhaps more significantly is Kuo’s claim that the headset is also experiencing mechanical issues during drop testing. This is the kind of issue that Apple likely wants to resolve, or at least nail down, before announcing the product for real.

Earlier this week, The Information recapped its latest beliefs around exactly what the headset will be. This includes the news that Apple may require AirPods to be used as the audio output when conducting privacy-sensitive conversations, like during videoconferencing activities.

In general, the first Apple mixed reality headset is expected to be expensive and premium, featuring dozens of cameras and sensors, dual 4K displays, M2-based SoC, and a price tag above $2000.

