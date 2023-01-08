Gurman: New Apple Silicon Mac Pro will look identical to current model, lacks expandable RAM

In today’s edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reiterates his reporting that plans for a high-spec Apple Silicon Mac Pro have been cancelled.

Moreover, Gurman says the Apple Silicon Mac Pro (featuring merely an M2 Ultra chip) will also look identical to the current Intel Mac Pro, so customers should not expect any major design change. The product will also not support expandable RAM, as the Apple Silicon architecture means all memory is tied to the M2 chip.

In terms of expandability, users should expect to be able to upgrade SSD size, GPU and networking capabilities. This will be the main selling point compared to the forthcoming M2 Ultra Mac Studio, which does not allow for any expandability.

Gurman says the machine has two spare SSD slots, in addition to slots for graphics, media and networking.

Despite missing its original 2022 window, the M2 Mac Pro should be expected to launch before the end of the year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: