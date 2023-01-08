Gurman: New Apple Silicon Mac Pro will look identical to current model, lacks expandable RAM

Benjamin Mayo

- Jan. 8th 2023 6:00 am PT

2023 Mac Pro
6 Comments

In today’s edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reiterates his reporting that plans for a high-spec Apple Silicon Mac Pro have been cancelled.

Moreover, Gurman says the Apple Silicon Mac Pro (featuring merely an M2 Ultra chip) will also look identical to the current Intel Mac Pro, so customers should not expect any major design change. The product will also not support expandable RAM, as the Apple Silicon architecture means all memory is tied to the M2 chip.

In terms of expandability, users should expect to be able to upgrade SSD size, GPU and networking capabilities. This will be the main selling point compared to the forthcoming M2 Ultra Mac Studio, which does not allow for any expandability.

Gurman says the machine has two spare SSD slots, in addition to slots for graphics, media and networking.

Despite missing its original 2022 window, the M2 Mac Pro should be expected to launch before the end of the year.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac Pro

Mac Pro

A new Mac Pro was announced at WWDC 2019 and shipped in December 2019. It starts at $5999 for 8-core, 32GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.