Apple Podcasts now lets creators publish subscription content directly from hosting providers

Apple on Tuesday announced a major update for podcast creators. Starting today, Apple Podcasts will let creators publish subscription content directly from the dashboard of participating hosting providers. The company says this will make it easier than ever to “launch and grow shows and subscriptions on Apple Podcasts.”

The Delegated Delivery feature was first announced in May 2022. Those with an active Apple Podcasts Program membership can now generate API Keys through the Apple Podcasts Connect platform. These API Keys can be shared with hosting providers so that they can publish podcasts on your behalf.

As detailed by Apple, there are currently four different hosting providers supporting Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. These are:

The company says that more providers will support Apple Podcasts Subscriptions later this year, including Acast and ART19. Apple has created a special page on its website that shows which providers support Podcasts Subscriptions. Some creators were invited last month to try out the new feature by their participating hosting providers.

“The automated process makes it incredibly simple for podcasters to publish their premium shows and episodes to Apple Podcasts as part of their standard publishing process,” said Blubrry Podcasting CEO, Todd Cochrane. “We look forward to building on our partnership with Apple to simplify podcast distribution for Libsyn’s 75,000+ podcasters,” added Libsyn president, John W. Gibbons.

Creators can find more details about the new feature on the official Apple Podcasts webpage on Apple’s website.

