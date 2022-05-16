Apple Podcasts launching ‘Delegated Delivery’ service with third-party hosting integration

Apple has been upgrading its Podcasts platform as the iOS 15.5 RC revealed a new option to limit episodes stored on your devices as well as changes arriving to help podcasters better present the value of annual subscriptions. Now Apple Podcasts has announced its new “Delegated Delivery” service that will allow creators to “upload, manage, and distribute their premium audio through participating third-party hosting providers.”

Apple announced the news in a press release today sharing details on the new option for podcasters along with a launch date of this fall.

The big picture is that Delegated Delivery should trim down operational tasks for dealing with podcast subscriptions “so that creators can focus on making and marketing their work.”

Compatible with seven hosting providers to start, the new Apple Podcasts service will allow creators to submit both free and premium shows.

Here’s the initial list of supported hosts:

Acast

ART19

Blubrry

Buzzsprout

Libsyn

Omny Studio

RSS.com

Apple says that more hosts will be added after the fall launch and that it will share more information and resources for creators on how to use Delegated Delivery before the launch.

You can check out the full details in Apple’s blog post and here’s a useful FAQs with more specifics:

FAQs for creators

How do I know if my hosting provider offers Delegated Delivery?

Check the Hosting Providers page to see if and when Delegated Delivery will be supported by your hosting provider.

My hosting provider has committed to offering Delegated Delivery. When will it be available?

Delegated Delivery will be available beginning this fall. Check the Hosting Providers page for updates.

How do I give my hosting provider access to my account to deliver shows and episodes to Apple Podcasts?

More information will be shared before launch this fall.

If I use Delegated Delivery, do I still need to upload premium audio directly through Apple Podcasts Connect?

With Delegated Delivery enabled, you are no longer required to upload subscriber audio through Apple Podcasts Connect, but you will be able to do so if you choose. You can use Apple Podcasts Connect to check that your premium content has been successfully published and you will continue to use Apple Podcasts Connect to create new channels, manage subscriptions, view listening analytics, export subscription reports, and more.

Can I use Delegated Delivery with multiple hosting providers?

Yes, you can enable multiple hosting providers to deliver new episodes with Delegated Delivery.

Do I need to be a member of the Apple Podcasters Program to use Delegated Delivery?

You can use Delegated Delivery without a membership to the Apple Podcasters Program to enable hosting providers to publish free shows. A membership is required to publish premium shows and episodes.

Is there an additional cost to use Delegated Delivery?

Delegated Delivery will be available to all creators through Apple Podcasts Connect at no additional cost.

If I change hosting providers, can I still use Delegated Delivery?

If your new hosting provider supports Delegated Delivery, you can still use this feature once authorizing them. Contact your hosting providers for more information about how to migrate your show and get started with Delegated Delivery.

If I give my hosting provider access via Delegated Delivery, can they see my analytics in Apple Podcasts Connect?

No. Your analytics are only available to you and anyone with the Analyst role in Apple Podcasts Connect. Delegated Delivery does not give your hosting provider permission to see your analytics.

If you have any other questions, please contact us.

