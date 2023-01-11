iOS 16.3 beta 2 now rolling out, here’s what’s new so far [U: Public beta]

Update: iOS 16.3 beta 2 is also now rolling out to public beta testers, alongside new iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, macOS 13.2, and tvOS 16.3 betas.

After a brief hiatus for the holiday season, Apple has once again rebooted the beta testing cycle. Starting this afternoon, iOS 16.3 beta 2 is rolling out to developers alongside iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 and more. Head below for the full details on these updates.

iOS 16.3 beta 2 launching today

iOS 16.3 beta 2 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. As of right now, Apple hasn’t released the second iOS 16.3 beta to public beta testers, but we expect it sometime this week.

Alongside the iOS 16.3 beta, Apple is also beta testing the following updates for its other platforms:

iPadOS 16.3 beta 2

watchOS 9.3 beta 2

macOS 13.2 beta 2

tvOS 16.3 beta 2

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is targeting a release date of sometime in February or early March for these updates.

What’s new in iOS 16.3?

The first beta of iOS 16.3 was released almost a month ago. The update, so far, doesn’t include many new features or changes. One of the new features coming with the update is the ability to use physical security keys to protect Apple IDs. This means you will have a physical hardware device that you can set up to serve as the second layer of two-factor authentication for your account.

iOS 16.3 also includes a new tutorial to show users how to take advantage of the Handoff features between iPhone and HomePod.

