PSA: Facebook Creator Studio to be shut down and replaced by Meta Business Suite

Facebook Creator Studio is a platform that lets creators and publishers manage posts, insights, and messages from all their Facebook Pages in one place. However, as Meta is working on some major changes to its platform for publishers, Facebook Creator Studio will soon be shut down and replaced by the Meta Business Suite.

Facebook Creator Studio is going away

As noted by social media analyst Matt Navarra, Facebook is now warning users that Creator Studio “is going away soon.” The company says that users will be able to find dedicated tools for creators in the Meta Business Suite, which is also a platform for managing Facebook Pages and Instagram business accounts.

For now, Meta invites users to try out and become familiar with Meta Business Suite. Facebook Creator Studio will remain available for a while to give users time to understand how the new platform works.

We’re actively working to bring Meta’s creator tools together in one place. You can access all of your content and data when you switch. After trying the new creator experience in Meta Business Suite, you can switch back to Creator Studio.

In a new webpage, Meta details everything creators can do with Business Suite. For instance, there are tools to view activity and inbox; create posts, reels, and stories; access Commerce Manager; view insights; create ads; track monetization; and more. So in other words, most creators are unlikely to miss Creator Studio.

