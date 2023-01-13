Hands-on: This magnetic stand gives your iPad a Pro Display XDR-like design

Apple accessory company CharJenPro recently announced pre-orders for their new MagFlött Pro Stand for iPad Pro. They hit the scene last year with their patented MagFlött Magnetic Stand which touted a simple, yet elegant way of propping up an iPad on a magnetic stand.

Their original design included a stand made of solid metal, a 360° rotation axis, a 180° tilt axis, a soft microfiber backing, and extremely strong magnets, making sure the iPad stayed securely in place. The original MagFlött stand is also known as the “most successful Kickstarter stand campaign ever,” raising over $200,000 and delivering the stand to their 2000 backers with zero issues.

What’s new with the second-gen

Even though the MagFlött stand was a success, customers gave their feedback on what they thought was missing. Now the ChargenPro team just announced their all-new MagFlött Pro Stand.

The improvements include:

  • Their same patented magnetic hinge design with a 360° rotation axis, a 180° tilt axis
  • New height adjustability going from 12″ to 17.5″
  • New Magsafe compatibility so you can prop up any iPhone 12 or newer which is great for continuity camera on iPhones.
  • Extra sticky padding on the base to secure the stand to your desk
  • Compatibility with new iPad 10th gen, 11in iPad pro (2018 & newer), 12.9in iPad Pro (2018 & newer), iPad Air 4 & newer
m1 ipad pro on MagFlött Pro
MagFlött Pro height adjustable
MagSafe Stand

Lastly, the inclusion of a MagSafe mount is a welcome addition. At first it looks a bit strange with the iPhone on the stand and so much unused surface area. But with Apple’s new continuity camera feature on macOS Ventura, you can use your MagFlött Pro Stand to prop up your iPhone camera to capture top-down shots, use it for tutorials, and, finally, use it as a dedicated webcam!

iPhone Continuity Camera

Pricing & availability

So, whether you use your iPad Pro as your main computer like I do, or you use your iPad to supplement your MacOS experience with sidecar, the new MagFlött Pro Stand could be your next iPad accessory. It’s sleek, fits the apple design language, adds value and ergonomics to your setup, and just makes sense to have.

The MagFlött Pro Stand can be pre-ordered on the CharJenPro website for $1 with an eventual early bird price of $129. Retail pricing will also be available for $215, when available.

