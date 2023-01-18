Apple celebrates Black History Month with special-edition Apple Watch Sport Loop, new watch face, more

Apple is continuing its trend of releasing special-edition Apple Watch and iPhone content and products for Black History Month in February. Today, Apple has officially announced a new Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper, plus Apple Maps Guides, TV/film and Podcasts collections, and more.

Apple shared the details of how it’s commemorating Black History Month in a Newsroom post. Here’s how it describes the new Black Unity Collection which includes the new Apple Watch Unity Sport Loop, watch face, and iPhone wallpaper.

“Members of Apple’s Black creative community and allies came together to develop this year’s Black Unity Collection and designed the new expressions inspired by the creative process of mosaic, celebrating the vibrancy of Black communities and the power of unity.”

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop

The new Black Unity Sport Loop has an abstract “Unity” woven into the fabric in red, green, and black paying respect to the Pan-African flag. Apple says the layered design of yarn used “lends a sense of three-dimensionality to the letters.”

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available to order now from Apple priced at $49. Apple Stores will have limited availability starting January 24.

Apple also still offers the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and the Black Unity Sport Band.

Watch face and iPhone wallpaper

As for the new iPhone Black Unity Wallpaper and Apple Watch face, they’ll be arriving “next week” for iPhone 8 and later and Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

Apple notes your iPhone will need to be running iOS 16.3 and Apple Watch running watchOS 9.3 to see the wallpaper and watch face when they launch.

Apple Maps Guides, curated collections, and more

Apple is also celebrating Black History Month with a number of resources to learn and explore from Apple Maps, the App Store, Apple TV, Fitness+, Podcasts, Music, Books, and more.

“The Smithsonian created a series of Guides in Apple Maps to spotlight key landmarks in the struggle for civil rights over the past century (1900-1957, 1960-1978, 1980-2020). Users can explore the Guides to learn more about the events, people, and places that have shaped the nation’s history.”

And across the App Store, Apple Books, Music, Podcasts, News, and Fitness+, look for featured Black History Month content.

Check out more details in Apple’s Newsroom post.

