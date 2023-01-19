Apple TV+ service outage causing ‘content unavailable’ error on Apple TV, iPhone app goes offline

Arin Waichulis

- Jan. 19th 2023 5:42 pm PT

Apple TV app
Update: Despite Apple’s System Status page still showing yellow for “Issue,” it appears Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels are coming back online for many users.

Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels are suffering from widespread downtime this evening. The services appear to be down across the board for iOS devices and Mac. When attempting to open the Apple TV app, it may present a longer-than-usual loading icon and quickly go straight to your Library rather than the service.

Members of the 9to5Mac staff can confirm this issue is also affecting the tv+ tab on Apple TV devices – displaying a “Content Unavailable” error message.

Tweets are beginning to come in from affected users, with some claiming that the service has been down since 7:52 pm EST.

Apple’s System Status webpage has both Apple TV+ Channels and Apple TV+ marked yellow with an issue. Interestingly, so is the iTunes Store. The company has yet to acknowledge any problems. Right now, it’s not clear how long the services will be down. You can follow along through the System Status webpage here.

Update: iTunes Store status is now green and no longer appears as an “Issue.”

