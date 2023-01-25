Apple adjusts trade-in values: Mac values go up, iPhone values go down

Apple has once again adjusted the trade-in prices for many of its devices. The company does this every so often in response to market values and the release of new products. This time, Apple has adjusted trade-in prices for the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, while iPad trade-in values have remained the same.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 35,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Apple says:

It’s easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. No matter the model or condition, we can turn it into something good for you and good for the planet.

iPhone trade-in prices:

As you can see below, the trade-in price drops this time around have primarily impacted Apple’s newer iPhone models, with the value of many of the older devices remaining the same (via MacRumors):

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $570 (down from $650)

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $470 (down from $550)

iPhone 13Up to $400 (down from $450)

iPhone 13 mini – Up to $350 (down from $380)

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $400 (down from $480)

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $330 (down from $400)

iPhone 12 – Up to $300 (same)

iPhone 12 mini – Up to $250 (same)

iPhone SE (2nd generation) – Up to $100 (same)

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $280 (down from $330)

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $230 (down from $250)

iPhone 11 – Up to $200 (same)

iPhone XS Max – Up to $200 (same)

iPhone XS – Up to $160 (same)

iPhone XR – Up to $150 (same)

iPhone X – Up to $130 (same)

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $100 (same)

iPhone 8 – Up to $75 (same)

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $50 (down from $60)

iPhone 7 – Up to $40 (same)

Apple Watch-trade-in prices:

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $160 (an increase from $155)

from $155) Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 (same)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $65 (down from $70)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $75 (down from $80)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 (vs. $45)

Mac trade-in prices:

MacBook Pro: Up to $670 (an increase from $630)

from $630) MacBook Air: Up to $460 (an increase from $440)

from $440) MacBook: Up to $110 (an increase from $100)

from $100) iMac Pro: Up to $600 (same)

iMac: Up to $530 (same)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 (same)

Mac mini: Up to $340 (an increase from $305)

On Apple’s trade-in website, you can check trade-in values for all of Apple’s devices. You can view an archived version of the pages here, to compare values over time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: