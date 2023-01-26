Spotify currently down for many users; second outage in two weeks

Update: Spotify has said: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

It’s not just you: Spotify is facing an ongoing outage that is affecting many of its users around the world. According to posts on social media, the outage began shortly after 10 a.m. PT and is still ongoing. Spotify has not yet acknowledged the outage or given any indication of when the service will come back online.

Spotify is down for many

This Spotify outage appears to be widespread, though it’s not affecting everyone. Data aggregated by Downdetector shows an influx of complaints about Spotify problems around 10 a.m. PT. Users say they are unable to load the app and unable to stream any content, including music, audiobooks, and podcasts.

According to Spotify users, the desktop version of the app is giving a “firewall” error message, while the mobile app is giving a “gateway” error message.

Notably, this marks the second time in the past two weeks that Spotify has gone down. The service went offline for over two hours for many users on January 13, with Spotify never officially revealing what happened.

Are you having issues loading Spotify today? What error messages are you seeing? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update this story when Spotify officially has a statement to share.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: