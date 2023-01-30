How Apple Music is taking over its first Super Bowl Halftime Show

Back in September, Apple and the NFL announced that Apple Music would serve as the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, starting with Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023, with a performance by Rihanna.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Apple Music has announced “new and exclusive ways” to celebrate its first year as the official Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor.

Apple Music’s first Super Bowl Halftime show

In a press release on Monday, Apple announced that starting today, Apple Music now offers Rihanna’s full catalog with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos. Apple also touts that the artist’s catalog is available with Apple Music Sing, the beat-by-beat live lyrics feature available to subscribers.

Apple Music Radio will offer a range of different content in celebration of Super Bowl 57’s halftime show. Here’s a rundown of what Apple says is coming to Apple Music Radio ahead of Super Bowl LVII:

On February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST, Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference.

“Halftime Hype Radio,” a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time.

“Rihanna Revisited Radio,” an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer’s catalog.

“Live from Super Bowl LVII,” featuring daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Arizona leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Nadeska Alexis, plus an array of surprise special guests.

“Halftime Recap Radio” on Monday, February 13 to celebrate the debut of Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple Music is also adding “an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day.” There will also be “exclusive warmup playlists” from a handful of different NFL players and a “throwback video playlist revisiting halftime performances from past games.”

You can learn more and access Apple Music’s full slate of Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show content via the company’s press release.

