HomePod 2 reviews: A successful ‘do-over’ with excellent sound quality, better smart home features

The first reviews of Apple’s second-generation full-size HomePod are here, providing a first look at the sound quality, performance, Siri changes, and more. The reviews describe the new HomePod as a successful “do-over” that ultimately is “much better than the first.” Head below for a roundup of the HomePod reviews published today…

Writing for Engadget, Billy Steele says that HomePod sound quality continues to impress, despite the new model having fewer tweeters than the first generation. He notes, however, that “Apple’s choice for tuning won’t appease everyone.”

Audio quality wasn’t an issue with the first-gen HomePod and it’s still great here. But like the first version, Apple’s choice for tuning won’t appease everyone. There’s a continued emphasis on voice, so things like vocals in music or dialog on a TV show or movie take center stage. At times it’s fine though, with some genres and content, it leads to a rather subpar experience. Don’t get me wrong, for the most part HomePod sounds outstanding, especially when you put it up against other smart speakers. The fact is many of those don’t sound very good at all, so Apple continues its track record for making a device that has serious audio chops and smart features.

TechCrunch‘s Brian Heater also praises the sound quality and points out a nice design change:

The speaker’s cylindrical shape slowly tapers on the top and bottom. Below is a silicone pad that creates a bit of friction, while still allowing for the system to be nudged into position (a change from the 2018 model’s convex foot). There’s an internal suspension system connected to the woofer that allows the speaker to output loud, deep bass sounds without intentionally moving the rest of the speaker in the process. Up top is the familiar touch display — the most striking bit of the HomePod design language. The illuminated touch surface up top has been expanded by 6x. That means the shiny touch display and its underlying lighting system effectively reach edge to edge.

The Verge echoes this, with Chris Welch and Jennifer Pattison Tuohy saying that the HomePod 2 “sound signature remains true to the original HomePod.” You can apparently hear some “subtle differences in how music is rendered,” for both good and bad:

How does it sound, then? After several days of listening to the new HomePod (both solo and in a stereo pair), I still think its sound signature remains true to the original HomePod. If you were a fan of that speaker, you’ll be satisfied with the second-gen version. Sure, you can hear subtle differences in how music is rendered when comparing both generations side by side with the same track. The newer HomePod might bring out a guitar solo with slightly more emphasis than the original. But the central traits are the same. Apple’s real-time tuning focuses on crystalline vocals and tries to build a rich, full balance by analyzing its environment and bouncing sound off nearby walls. It usually succeeds at that, and since it’s firing sound all around its sides, you don’t need to worry about being in a sweet spot for the best listening experience.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Nicole Nguyen writes that the new smart home features of the second-generation HomePod offer a level of “future-proofing” that we didn’t really get with the first generation.

The new speaker also has some future-proof technology that might become important going forward. It supports Matter, the unifying smart-home standard supported by Apple, Google, Amazon and others. It can also serve as a hub for Thread, a networking technology that allows newer smart devices to communicate even without internet access. The combination of Matter and Thread promises easier setup and more reliable connectivity. (The original HomePod supports Matter but not Thread. The HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K support Matter and can also be Thread hubs.)

Just like with the original HomePod, the best experience is when you pair two of them together in a stereo pair. As The Verge explains:

Even at $299, a solo HomePod can only do so much. Combining two of them as a stereo pair lets Apple Music’s lossless streaming library shine more. And spatial audio is better realized and more convincing in this scenario than the gimmicky experience you get from headphones and earbuds. With two HomePods firing a virtual array of soundbeams throughout the room, certain spatial tracks do feel more atmospheric, though poorly mixed Atmos tracks are still worse off than stereo.

The design of the new HomePod is largely identical to the first-generation model, but Engadget points out a few small changes:

If you were hoping for a wholesale redesign with the new HomePod, Apple undoubtedly disappointed you. However, there are some noticeable changes upon close inspection. First, the speaker’s touch panel is now slightly recessed like the HomePod mini. On the original version, that panel sits flush with the top rim. When you trigger Siri, lighting for that panel now goes all the way to the edge too. Next, the power cord is now detachable. This means if you have an issue with that very necessary component, it should be easier to get a replacement (via Apple Care). If you have excellent vision, you might also be able to discern the 2023 model is 0.2-inches shorter at 6.6-inches tall (vs. 6.8 inches) if they’re sitting side by side.

What about the new “midnight” color? TechCrunch says it’s a “nice color” but is still “mostly black.”

Apple swapped the first gen’s grey color for something it calls “midnight.” In this instance, at least, the company can be forgiven for what isn’t an especially clarifying name. It’s probably too wordy to call it “mostly black, but blueish in certain lighting.” It’s a nice color, though of the two, I’m still leaning toward the white. I might have gone with a more straightforward black or dark gray, but, to my eyes at least, it’s mostly black most of the time. The best thing about the new color, however, is that it’s made from entirely recycled fabric.

