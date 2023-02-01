iOS 17 feature request: New customization options for the App Library

The App Library was added to the iPhone’s Home Screen as part of iOS 14’s release. The feature gives users a way to move apps off their Home Screen but keep them on their device, something that wasn’t possible before. The App Library was a big change for the iPhone at the time, but Apple hasn’t made any further changes since then

With iOS 17 this year, I hope Apple decides to expand on the App Library with a few additional customization options.

iOS 17 feature request

In its current implementation, the App Library offers no customization whatsoever. On the top row, there are “Recently Added” and “Suggested” app folders, and below that are folders that contain every other app on your iPhone. These folders are automatically generated by Apple, so you have no control over which apps go in which folders and in what order those folders appear.

Each of these folders also shows three large icons that you can tap on directly from the main App Library screen for easier access. Which icons are given this treatment? That’s up to Apple, all based on some sort of Siri intelligence system.

Unsurprisingly, the intelligence system that defines the App Library can be buggy and unreliable. You’ll find apps in random folders, apps you haven’t opened in months will appear in the “Suggested” folder, and more. In its current implementation, you have no way to correct these issues.

In iOS 17, I’m hoping Apple gives me more control over the App Library in three ways. These are all basic requests that would give users a lot more control over their iPhone experience.

Sort the order of the folders in the App Library

Customize which three apps are pinned to the top of the folders

Let me hide apps altogether (basically, make some apps only visible by Searching via the Home Screen)

Apple has added a number of other customization options to the iPhone Home Screen and Lock Screen in the last two years, but the App Library feels very rigid. Not only can you not hide it entirely, but you also can’t even customize it to your liking.

The App Library is a great feature for decluttering your iPhone’s Home Screen, and I hope it’s something Apple makes some improvements to with iOS 17.

