Save $199 on Apple M1 MacBook Air in Thursday’s best deals, HomeKit smart plug $8, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now live and headlined by a chance to save $199 on the still very popular and quite compelling M1 MacBook Air. It’s then joined by this VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug, which is worth adding to your Siri setup at just $8. And if you need a workstation upgrade, OWC’s metal Thunderbolt docks are now $50 off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $199 on Apple’s oh-so popular M1 MacBook Air

The dust has settled on all of Apple’s big reveals for the start of the year, and now Best Buy offers Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $800 as a more affordable alternative to those flagship debuts. Still typically retailing for $999 these days, though currently marked down to $899 at Amazon, you’re looking at a $199 discount as well as a match of our previous mentions from throughout the holiday shopping season last year. It comes within $1 of that mention which also matches the all-time low, making today’s offer the second-best we’ve seen to date.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up right here. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $349 below the M2 model.

Just $8 scores you this VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug

Amazon is now offering the VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug for $8. Normally fetching $13, you can now score a Siri-enabled smart plug for 35% off. This is the second-best we’ve seen to date at within $0.50 of the all-time low last set in September, and the best since. Delivering an affordable way to have Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant control lamps and appliances, this smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi, ditching the need for an external hub.

It’s quite rare to see an offering anywhere in this price range with HomeKit out of the box, which can be used to schedule and automate the smart plug alongside controlling over voice commands. We’ve reviewed other VOCOlinc HomeKit gear in the past, for a better idea of what to expect from the brand, too.

OWC now taking $50 off metal Thunderbolt docks

From now through this time next week, OWC is slashing up to $50 off a range of its Thunderbolt docking stations with deals starting from $100. One standout here is the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $250. This model has sold for as much as $340 on Amazon but regularly fetches $280 these days. You’re looking at a match for the Amazon low at $10 under our previous mention and at least $30 in savings.

Designed to convert your laptop into “a workstation powerhouse,” it delivers a pair of Thunderbolt ports, 10Gb/s USB-C, five USB-A ports at 5Gb/s, Mini DisplayPort, micro/SD card readers, 3.5mm audio, Ethernet, and more inside of an aluminum design. Alongside 85W of power passthrough for charging your device, it can also support a single 5K monitor or a pair of 4K displays.

