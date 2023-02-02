Apple Pay promo brings up to 30% off flowers and personalized gifts ahead of Valentine’s Day

Apple has shared its latest promotion when using its contactless/secure payments with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The new Apple Pay deals feature up to 30% off from 1-800 Flowers and Zazzle.

The new Apple Pay promotion was shared today in an email:

Spend less. Give more. This Valentine’s Day. Get exclusive online offers on flowers, personalized gifts, and more with Apple Pay. Now through February 14.

Apple Pay Valentine’s discounts

1-800 Flowers – $15 off (as much as 33% off) when you spend $44.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY

(as much as 33% off) when you spend $44.99+ with promo code Zazzle – 25% off personalized gifts and more with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY

Those are the only two retailers with discounts for Apple Pay through February 14.

But Apple highlights Macy’s, StubHub, and Ulta Beauty as good places to shop for Valentine’s Day plus classic rom-coms on Apple TV like Pretty Woman, Sweet Home Alabama, and The Proposal.

Here are the full T&Cs for the Valentine’s Day Apple Pay promo:

1. This exclusive offer is only eligible for purchases made using Apple Pay. Enter promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Unless otherwise stated or required by law, the following terms apply to this promotional offer: $44.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes. Items may vary and are subject to availability, delivery rules, and times. Fees and surcharges may apply. Promotional value means the $15 discount provided by 1800Flowers.com. Promotional value cannot be combined or used with any other discounts or promotions offered by the merchant. Promotional value cannot be used for taxes, tips, prior balances, service charge, or shipping or handling, as applicable. Duplicate use, sale, or trade of a promotional code is prohibited. Offer not valid on all products (including charity-affiliated products and gift cards) and not at 1800Flowers.com retail company stores or franchise stores. For questions about how to order from 1800Flowers.com, call 1-800-Flowers® customer service at 1-800-356-9377. Offer is valid through February 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Offer can be redeemed at 1800Flowers.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app. Prices and discounts are subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited.

2. 25% off purchases with Apple Pay. A discount of 25% off the product net sale price shall apply when one or more qualifying products are purchased with Apple Pay. Enter code LOVEAPPLEPAY in the promo code box at checkout to: (i) apply the offer; and (ii) reflect the discounted price in the shopping cart and on each product page where you see the relevant discount percentage for that product, followed by “off with code LOVEAPPLEPAY.” For most products, the net sale price is the price of the product (excluding shipping and taxes). This offer only applies to qualifying products marked “Sold by Zazzle.” Offer is valid until February 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Terms and exclusions apply; see zazzle.com/apple+pay+offer#terms for more information. Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases or the purchase of gift cards and cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer. If a volume discount applies to your order, you will receive either the discount set forth in this offer or the standard volume discount, whichever is greater. Limit one promo code per order. Valid on zazzle.com only and on Zazzle iOS app. Zazzle reserves the right to change or terminate this offer at any time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: