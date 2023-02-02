How to watch Dear Edward, starring Connie Britton

Apple TV+ this week premieres Dear Edward, a new drama series hailing from Jason Katims. The series stars Connie Britton, Colin O’Brien, Taylor Schilling, and more in this ensemble drama following the aftermath of a tragic plane clash, that leaves only one survivor: a 12-year-old boy. Here’s how to watch Dear Edward.

The series is based on the novel Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. Colin O’Brien plays the young boy, Edward Adler, who is the only one survivor of the deadly plane crash. The series shows how and why strangers can band together in the wake of a tragedy, as they deal with the grief and mourning of the ones they lost.

The show’s cast is led by Connie Britton. Dear Edward sees Britton reunited with showrunner Jason Katims, in their first project working together since Friday Night Lights.

The ten-episode drama is being released on Apple TV+ weekly. The first three episodes are premiering today, February 3, with a new episode every Friday through March 24.

How to watch Dear Edward

Dear Edward is available exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, and is available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. A single Apple TV+ subscription can be shared with up to six people via Family Sharing.

Access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and more. You can also watch in a PC web browser at tv.apple.com.

Coming soon to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ includes Apple Original TV shows and movies, including hits like Ted Lasso, Severance and Oscar Best Picture winner CODA. Other notable upcoming releases this month include retro-future sci-fi series Hello Tomorrow, the crime thriller movie Sharper and travel docuseries The Reluctant Traveller.

Find out about everything available on Apple TV+ with our comprehensive show guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: