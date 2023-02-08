M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM now $200 off in today’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 8, more

We’ve made it halfway through the work week, and today’s edition of the best deals have delivered some notable Apple offers. For Wednesday, we’re tracking a $200 discount on Apple’s upgraded M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM. That’s alongside a chance to save on the more premium stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop at $109 off, as well as some in-house Sport Bands at $35 each in several colors. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s upgraded M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM sees $200 discount

B&H now offers Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with an elevated 16GB of RAM for $1,299. Typically this configuration sells for $1,499, and since launch hasn’t budged from that price point. But today, you can now lock-in $200 in savings while scoring the best we’ve ever seen on the upgraded machine. It matches the best discount we’ve seen across some of the more readily available configurations, too.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Alongside its upgrade 16GB of memory, you’ll also find 256GB of SSD storage and a more capable 10-core GPU. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance for a better idea of what to expect from this higher-end model.

Save $109 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellualr style for $690. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $109 off. This is $9 under our previous mention from back in November, and only the second notable chance to save on this elevated model with stainless steel casing and complementing Milanese loop band.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. And of course, all of these arrive with cellular connectivity.

Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $35

Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands in several different styles down to $35. All detailed down below the fold, these are resting at some of the best prices we’ve ever seen if not hitting new all-time lows outright. Each one is down from the usual $49 going rate in order to deliver 29% in savings.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, there are Nike+ editions which are also on sale that double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Clear Cases on sale from $33

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s entire lineup of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Clear Cases. With prices starting at $33, each of the four styles would normally set you back $49. Today’s offer amounts to at least 20% in savings and delivers some of the best prices we’ve seen overall. These are the first discounts since back during the holiday shopping season kickoff in December, and match the Black Friday price cuts, as well. There’s up to 33% in savings depending on the style, which we break down below the fold.

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device, even if you don’t plan on upgrading to a new 14 series handset anytime soon.

