Twitter redefines what makes a tweet with supersized 4,000-character limit

- Feb. 8th 2023 1:48 pm PT

Twitter character limit 4,000
2 Comments

Following up after launching Twitter Blue in three more countries this morning, the platform has made a big change to tweets this afternoon. The new max for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US has been supersized all the way up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter announced the launch of the new character max through both its main account and Twitter Blue profile. The latter shared this:

“need more than 280 characters to express yourself?

we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.

so we’re introducing longer Tweets! you’re gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉”

Who can write 4,000-character tweets?

While access to writing 4,000 character tweets is limited to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US at launch, anyone can read them.

Fortunately, the 280-character limit will still apply when viewing tweets in your timeline, you’ll have to tap a show more link on ones that make use of the new long-form option to read the whole tweet.

Immediate mayhem

Meanwhile, Twitter’s main account led with this for the announcement:

“more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words”

That resulted in some hilarious replies and lots of echoes:

This marks a big change in how people and companies can use Twitter. What do you think? Like it or bad move? Share your thoughts in the comments!

