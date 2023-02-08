Twitter Blue now available in three more countries following relaunch last year

Twitter last December relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription after Elon Musk decided to suspend it due to the whole blue checkmarks controversy. Now that Twitter Blue is back, the company is now expanding its subscription to three more countries: Brazil, India, and Indonesia.

The launch of Twitter Blue in these countries has been confirmed by Twitter itself (via TechCrunch). Users in these regions can now subscribe to the service via the Twitter app or website. However, while Musk first said that Twitter Blue would be priced according to each market, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

In Brazil, for instance, Twitter Blue costs R$60 per month when you subscribe via the Twitter app. That’s about $12, which is $1 more than Twitter Blue costs in the US. In India, the monthly subscription costs ₹900.00, which is about $10.90. There are discounts for users paying through Twitter’s website or who opt for the annual subscription. Still, the prices are far from tailored for individual markets, especially emerging ones.

It’s worth noting that Brazil and India are one of Twitter’s main markets, as both countries have over 100 million active Twitter users alone. However, the average salary in both countries is low, and most companies need to adjust the prices of their services there to be competitive. While Apple Music costs $10.99 per month in the US, the same subscription costs $3.25 in Brazil.

Back in November, Elon Musk said on his personal Twitter profile that the price of the Twitter Blue subscription would be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” But with Twitter keeping about the same price as the US in every other market, it’s unclear whether Twitter Blue will be well received by users around the world.

More about Twitter Blue

With Twitter Blue, users have access to some exclusive features. These include the option to edit tweets, custom app icons, NFT support, longer video uploads, and more. In addition, Blue subscribers also receive a blue badge that was previously exclusive to accounts that were verified for being notable in specific categories such as media and government.

Twitter Blue subscription is also available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. You can find more details about Twitter Blue’s features and pricing on Twitter’s website.

