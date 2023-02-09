Apple website in Turkey goes dark in recognition of devastating earthquakes

Apple has turned its website dark in Turkey this week in recognition of the horrific earthquakes that struck the country on Monday. Apple has also confirmed that it is donating to relief and recovery efforts for Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by these earthquakes.

Apple responds to earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

If you visit the Apple homepage in Turkey, you’ll see an all-black background with a ribbon to honor the people of Turkey as they attempt to recover from one of the deadliest earthquakes of this century. Apple has removed all marketing materials from its homepage, opting instead to only show this ribbon.

Note that Apple does not operate an Apple Store Online in Syria, which is why only website in Turkey has gone dark today.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter on Monday to send Apple’s support and condolences to those affected by these earthquakes. Cook also confirmed that Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts, as it often does following a natural disaster:

Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts.

The New York Times reported on Thursday morning that the death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 17,000. The first earthquake on Monday was measured at a 7.8 magnitude, which officials categorize as “major,” which was soon followed by another 7.5 magnitude earthquake. There have been countless aftershocks in the days since.

You can find ways to donate to relief and recovery efforts via this list of vetted charities compiled by Charity Navigator.

