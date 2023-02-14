iPhone 15 Pro again rumored to feature new display design with thinner bezels

We’re still six months away from the official announcement of the next generation iPhone. Still, there are a lot of iPhone 15 rumors floating around the web. This time, a new report corroborates previous rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro models featuring a new design with thinner bezels.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who previously reported on the potential new design for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, said on Tuesday that new sources have corroborated such information. According to the leaker, other sources “agree the on info, saying the bezels on the [iPhone] pros will be thinner.”

In the original report, ShrimpApplePro shared a number of details about the upcoming iPhone 15. Based on these rumors, the new iPhones will be available in the same display sizes as the iPhone 14 lineup: 6.1 and 6.7 inches. However, only iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels. The leaker also said before that the display on the Pro models will be curved, similar to the one on the Apple Watch.

Other sources from the leaker were unable to corroborate the information about the curved display, but ShrimpApplePro says that this doesn’t come as a surprise since the iPhone 15 Pro is still in its early stages of production. The iPhone 15 Pro has been described by sources as “very beautiful,” as the device is also expected to have a titanium frame.

iPhone 15 to get Dynamic Island

While most of these design changes will be exclusive to the Pro models, the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models should also get some nice upgrades this year. This includes the addition of Dynamic Island, a feature that was introduced with iPhone 14 Pro. Apple has also reportedly been working on even brighter displays for its new iPhones.

Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu said last month in a report seen by 9to5Mac that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same 48-megapixel wide lens that is currently exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the midrange iPhone 15 models still won’t have a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.

When it comes to the iPhone 14 Plus, sales are considerably below what Apple expected. Analysts claim the Plus model accounts for less than 5% of shipments of the entire iPhone 14 lineup. Yet Apple still plans to introduce an iPhone 15 Plus. Considering all the rumors about major upgrades coming to the less expensive models, perhaps Apple will make the iPhone 15 Plus more appealing to customers than its predecessor.

