Rumor suggests iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature an even brighter display

A new rumor suggests Apple could upgrade the display in the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max this year to be even brighter. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness, but this rumor suggests that peak brightness could increase to 2500 nits this year…

iPhone 15 Pro Max with brighter display?

The rumor comes from the leaker ShrimpApplePro, who has a decent though not perfect track record of accuracy, including 6GB RAM for all iPhone 14 models. He has also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a “beautiful” new design that uses curved edges, thinner bezels, and titanium for the casing.

In a post on Twitter today, ShrimpApplePro suggested that Apple could adopt a next-generation Samsung display that can reach up to 2500 nits of peak brightness. The report, however, is pretty vague for now, with ShrimpApplePro saying this display could “potentially” appear in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Furthermore, analyst Ross Young tells 9to5Mac that he hasn’t yet heard anything about this change in particular. There are a couple of other ways an increase in brightness could be achieved without necessarily using an all-new display type. The company could use a multi-lens array (MLA), a technology that increases brightness output on smaller displays. It could also remove the polarizer of the display using something called color on encapsulation.

9to5Mac’s Take

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both feature 1000 nits of max brightness for typical use. When viewing HDR content, that brightness can hit 1600 nits. In outdoor environments, the display can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 13 Pro, for comparison, offered 1000 nits max brightness (typical) and 1200 nits max brightness (HDR).

If the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers an upgraded peak brightness of 2500 nits, it will almost certainly only apply to outdoor brightness. In normal environments, brightness will likely remain at 1000 nits for the sake of battery life and display longevity.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Apple will be able to achieve an increase in screen brightness with this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. But if it doesn’t happen this year, it’s something that’s clearly coming sooner rather than later.

My money is on this 2500-nit display first appearing in an “Ultra” model iPhone next year. After all, one of the differentiating features of the Apple Watch Ultra is its brighter display…

