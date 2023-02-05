Apple may add ultra high-end iPhone model in 2024, even more expensive than current Pro Max

Apple is reportedly considering ways to push the price of the high-end iPhone even higher. Rather than simply re-branding Pro Max to Ultra, Apple is discussing adding an ‘Ultra’ high-end model above the Pro Max as soon as 2024, or the iPhone 16 lineup.

That’s according to Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. The new model would help increase iPhone average selling price even higher, with Tim Cook hinting on this week’s earnings call that consumers are willing to pay more for the best phone.

Apple has steadily raised the price of its best-specced iPhone model, beginning with the jump to the $999 iPhone X in 2017. Then, it added a Max screen size to the lineup starting in 2018, to bump up the price to $1099 for consumers wanting the biggest display and best battery life iPhone. Add in the 1 TB storage option first introduced with iPhone 13 Pro, and the best iPhone today is priced at $1599.

Consumers have clearly shown that they will splurge though, with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models believed to have performed well this cycle, compared to the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. A hypothetical Ultra would start above the $1099 base price of the Max.

From Gurman’s Power On newsletter,

But instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.

Gurman says it is currently unclear what features the new high-end model could provide, but speculates an even larger screen is a possibility as well as better cameras and even more cutting-edge chip designs. However, he does not expect a foldable form factor to be the differentiator; Apple is not believed to be working on foldable phones currently.

Obviously, Apple kicked off the Ultra branding train with the Apple Watch this past year. The Apple Watch Ultra offers an even larger display, titanium body with unique industrial design, and some features not found on other watches like improved diving capabilities, a siren, and an Action Button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: