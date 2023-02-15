Verizon brings 2 gigabit Fios to NYC, expands 5G Home Internet in these 3 states

Verizon has announced upgrades for its Fios 100% fiber optic internet and 5G Home Internet services today. For users across NYC, Fios is now offered as a super fast 2 Gbps plan and customers in new areas across Colorado, Florida, and New York are the latest to get access to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet.

Both Verizon’s Fios and 5G Home Internet plans start as low as $25 for customers with a qualifying 5G mobile plan, which first launched back in June 2022.

Previously, Fios plans included 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps options. Now across all five NYC boroughs, Verizon customers – both residential and business – can get its new 2 Gig Fios.

Fios 2 Gig plan details – residential

$94.99/month (with select 5G mobile plans)

Average wired download and upload speeds between 1.5 and 2.3 Gbps

Available in NYC

4-year price guarantee

Fios router and up to 3 Wi-Fi extenders included

Bonus incentives: Free year of Walmart+ ($12.95/month value) Free year of Disney+ ($7.99/month value) Up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when signing up online $300 off Verizon Stream TV Soundbar or Pro



Fios 2 Gig plan details – Business

5-year price guarantee

Unlimited data

No activation fee

Free installation

Free Verizon router rental

One free Business Digital Voice Line

Check availability and pricing

Expanded 5G Home Internet

Verizon has also announced that starting February 16, its 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet will become available in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL.

That’s in addition to being available for 20 million customers in many cities across the US. You can check if it’s an option in your area here.

5G Home Internet details

From $25/month with autopay and select 5G mobile plans

Download speeds between 85 and 1,000 Mbps

No contract or hidden fees

No equipment charges

No data cap

Price guaranteed for up to 3 years

Walmart+ free for a year ($12.95/value)

