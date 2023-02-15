Verizon brings 2 gigabit Fios to NYC, expands 5G Home Internet in these 3 states

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 15th 2023 10:08 am PT

Verizon Fios 2 gigabit internet
1 Comment

Verizon has announced upgrades for its Fios 100% fiber optic internet and 5G Home Internet services today. For users across NYC, Fios is now offered as a super fast 2 Gbps plan and customers in new areas across Colorado, Florida, and New York are the latest to get access to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet.

Both Verizon’s Fios and 5G Home Internet plans start as low as $25 for customers with a qualifying 5G mobile plan, which first launched back in June 2022.

Previously, Fios plans included 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps options. Now across all five NYC boroughs, Verizon customers – both residential and business – can get its new 2 Gig Fios.

Fios 2 Gig plan details – residential

  • $94.99/month (with select 5G mobile plans)
  • Average wired download and upload speeds between 1.5 and 2.3 Gbps
  • Available in NYC
  • 4-year price guarantee
  • Fios router and up to 3 Wi-Fi extenders included
  • Bonus incentives:
    • Free year of Walmart+ ($12.95/month value)
    • Free year of Disney+ ($7.99/month value)
    • Up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when signing up online
    • $300 off Verizon Stream TV Soundbar or Pro

Fios 2 Gig plan details – Business

  • 5-year price guarantee
  • Unlimited data
  • No activation fee
  • Free installation
  • Free Verizon router rental
  • One free Business Digital Voice Line
  • Check availability and pricing

Expanded 5G Home Internet

Verizon has also announced that starting February 16, its 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet will become available in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL.

That’s in addition to being available for 20 million customers in many cities across the US. You can check if it’s an option in your area here.

5G Home Internet details

  • From $25/month with autopay and select 5G mobile plans
  • Download speeds between 85 and 1,000 Mbps
  • No contract or hidden fees
  • No equipment charges
  • No data cap
  • Price guaranteed for up to 3 years
  • Walmart+ free for a year ($12.95/value)

For more specifics, we’ve got a comparison looking into 5G Home Internet from Verizon and T-Mobile:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Verizon

Verizon
5G

5G
Fiber

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12