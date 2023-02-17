Apple Studio Display firmware update available to macOS Ventura 13.3 beta testers

Apple released a new round of software updates this week for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Now it’s the Studio Display’s turn for Mac users running macOS 13.3 beta.

Apple Studio Display 16.4 is available for monitors connected to Macs running this week’s macOS pre-release.

Apple provides no release notes for this update, but previous firmware releases have focused on improving the built-in camera’s Center Stage mode. This allows the ultra wide camera to follow a subject or multiple subjects in a frame by zooming in to certain parts of the full view.

Apple released the Studio Display almost one year ago, but initial reviews were highly critical of its webcam quality compared to Mac cameras without Center Stage. Apple has also addressed speaker issues and Boot Camp compatibility with previous firmware releases.

Today’s update could also be a run-of-the-mill bug fix release. No noticeable changes are present to my eyes when viewing Center Stage mode. We should expect to see release notes describing the update once macOS 13.3 beta is released out of beta.

Apple Studio Display is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which was first introduced with the iPhone 11 in 2019. To date, Apple has released three firmware updates including two builds of one update.

This is how firmware updates appear on Apple Studio Display (plus a lot of three dot indicator flashing)

Today’s beta release moves the firmware up to version 16.4 from version 15.5. Apple bases firmware version numbers off the latest version of iOS. Being the first Studio Display update since iOS 16 was released in September, this will mark the first change from 15.x to 16.x.

For now, macOS beta testers with Apple Studio Display can look for the update in the Settings app under Software Updates when using the monitor. The update weighs in at 641.4 MB and takes just under 10 minutes to complete after download.

If you’ve updated your Apple Studio Display and discover any changes with the 16.4 firmware, let us know! Apple Studio Display is regularly priced from $1599, although it’s currently $100 off from Amazon.

