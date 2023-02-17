9to5Mac Daily: February 17, 2023 – Possible Tesla Model 3 refresh, Blue Origin gains NASA launch, more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Blue Origin’s New Glenn gets first NASA task order through VADR
- Tesla to partly shut down Giga Shanghai for upgrades, likely for new Model 3
- Tesla to double Supercharger network in the US as it opens it to non-Tesla EVs, White House says
- Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best prices since Black Friday from $1,020 (Reg. $1,099+)
- Apple Pencil with USB-C adapter falls to $79 low in Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale, much more
- Bring Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac to your desktop with $199 in savings courtesy of Amazon
