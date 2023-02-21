How to block blue light on Mac and 4 more tips to help you fall asleep easier

Interested in ways to use your Mac so it isn’t making it harder for you to get to sleep? While blue light has become a much-talked-about enemy of sleep, there’s recent research that shows more than just blue light can have a negative effect on falling asleep. Read on for how to block blue light on Mac and several other ways to improve sleep.

Recent research from studies like Mouland et. al and advice from Dr. Huberman – professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine – say more than just blue light can make it hard to fall asleep.

Below we’ll look at five ways to use your Mac more intentionally to help you fall asleep easier. And here’s a guide to doing the same on iPhone:

How to block blue light on Mac and other ways to get to sleep

Ideal way to get to sleep faster

Avoid bright artificial light of any color at night Dr. Huberman suggests starting this after the sun goes down Others recommend avoiding blue light/bright light one hour before bed If you can’t fully avoid your Mac at night, try one of the following steps



Grayscale on your Mac

Make your Mac less stimulating by setting your display to grayscale Say “ Hey, Siri turn on grayscale ” or (System Settings > Accessibility > Display > Color Filters > Grayscale) You can also say “ Hey Siri, turn down my brightness ,” use the brightness keys on your keyboard, or the slider in Control Center



Block blue light on Mac

If you want to try just blocking blue light on your Mac at night, you can use a color filter:

Head to the Settings app > Accessibility > Display > Color Filters

Tap the toggle to enable filters, then click Filter type > Color Tint > choose red and slide intensity to the far right to remove all blue light

and slide intensity to the far right to remove all blue light Like grayscale, using a red filter will make it less appealing to use your Mac at night

Night Shift and Dark Mode

Night Shift is an option on Mac to automatically shift the colors of your display “to the warmer end of the color spectrum.” While this may help your display appear less bright and stimulating, it’s still artificial light with colors that can disrupt your ability to fall asleep.

Dark Mode is another way to make your display less stimulating. These may be good options if any of the above steps feel too difficult to implement.

To turn on and customize Night Shift, head to the System Settings > Display > Night Shift

To set up Dark Mode, System Settings > Appearance > Auto to enable auto-switching between light and dark modes

For more on the science behind avoiding artificial light at night, check out this clip from Dr. Huberman:

A valuable practice to pair with reducing bright artificial light at night to help you sleep is a simple muscle tension/relaxation routine.

Physical therapist and pro athlete coach Jeff Cavaliere approaches it like this:

