Leaked iPhone 15 images claim to show USB-C, Dynamic Island

Following our exclusive reporting on the iPhone 15 Pro last week, a pair of new images have emerged on Twitter today. A Twitter leaker has shared two images of what appears to be the base model iPhone 15. As widely expected, the images confirm that the iPhone 15 will make the switch to USB-C this year.

The leaker has shared two images on Twitter: one showing the front of the device and the display and another showing the bottom of the device.

The image of the front side of the iPhone 15 doesn’t show much, but you can vaguely see the dual-cutout design of the Dynamic Island. This aligns with previous reports that Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to non-Pro iPhone 15 models this year.

The image of the bottom edge of the iPhone 15 again shows a USB-C port alongside speaker cutouts and two exposed screws, just like the iPhone 14. Apple is transitioning the entire iPhone 15 lineup to USB-C, partly due to new regulations in the European Union.

More exciting design changes are in store for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as 9to5Mac exclusively reported last week. We can expect significantly thinner bezels, rounded edges, and more.

